Nigerian Labour Union Says Its Leader Arrested by State Security

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s Department of State Security has arrested the leader of the nation’s main labour union Joe Ajaero, the Nigerian Labour Congress said.

Ajaero was arrested at the airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital, the NLC said Monday in a statement posted on X. He was planning to attend a Trade Union Congress conference in London, it said.

The DSS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ajaero met with police late last month to answer questions in connection with a range of alleged criminal activities. He also spoke out last week criticizing a 45% hike in the cost of fuel, calling the move a betrayal of a minimum wage agreement reached recently with President Bola Tinubu.

--With assistance from Ruth Olurounbi.

