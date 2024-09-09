Orban Hints at Narrowing Field for Hungary Central Bank Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he plans to combine the finance and economy portfolios and hinted that one of the ministers affected by the overhaul would become central bank governor.

Orban’s comments, during a picnic with followers over the weekend, suggested that Finance Minister Mihaly Varga or Economy Minister Marton Nagy may succeed Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy after his mandate expires from March 1. The choice is being closely scrutinized by investors for the direction of Hungary’s economic policy.

The combination of the finance and economy portfolios will create the position of a “super-ministry,” Orban said in comments on Facebook on Sunday. “One will be the top minister for the economy, the other will be central bank governor.”

The forint fell 0.3% against the euro in early Monday trading, a second day of losses, and was heading for the weakest close since mid-August.

While Varga is seen by investors as a more restrained policymaker, he’s overseen successive years when the budget deficit overshot. Nagy on the other has favored interventionist policies both in government and in a previous role as a deputy central bank governor.

“Varga is seen as a technocrat, but the fact that the budget deficit exceeded 6% every single year since 2020 has put a mark on his record,” said Viktor Szabo, an emerging-market fund manager at Abrdn Plc in London. Nagy’s “creative but disruptive pro-growth policies don’t make him an ideal candidate to lead a central bank.”

The choice of who leads the combined ministry may offer clues about whether Orban will prioritize an expansionary economic policy until the next election or focus on reining in spending after government debt and interest payments soared.

Orban suggested he can do both, including overseeing a significant increase in the minimum wage that the premier’s main political rival, Peter Magyar, has pledged to double if he wins.

Orban said he’d hike wages and boost family subsidies in a bid to achieve economic growth of 3%-5% without hurting Hungary’s credit rating. Hungary is rated at or near the lowest investment grade category at all three major agencies.

Bloomberg reported last week that Orban, who’s on track to face the toughest election in 2026 since his return to power 14 years ago, may eventually ditch his budget-consolidation plan to buoy the economy with higher spending, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors are also closely watching the central bank succession plans after Matolcsy’s latest clash with Orban’s government, particularly over the persistent impact of record election spending from 2022. That fueled the fastest inflation in the European Union and had forced Hungary to tighten monetary policy more than anywhere else in the 27-member bloc.

While the central bank has since cut the key interest rate to 6.75% from 18%, it’s still the highest in the EU and policymakers are cautious about the pace of further easing given fiscal-policy concerns as well as the volatility of the forint.

Orban is currently relying heavily on Nagy for crafting economic policy, including for stimulating consumption and small- and medium-sized companies to boost the economy, which is at risk of sliding back into a recession after a contraction in the second quarter.

