Schroders’ Private Markets Arm Raises €400 Million for Buyouts

(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc’s private markets arm has raised €400 million ($444 million) for a European buyout funds, giving it fresh capital to pursue mid-sized deals.

The fund — Schroders Capital Private Equity Europe Direct III — received support from existing clients and new investors, spanning pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

Schroders Capital has raised over $2.6 billion for direct and co-investments in private equity since January 2022, it said in the statement.

Fundraising has become increasingly fraught, with more investors flocking to asset managers that offer multiple strategies or others that focus on niche strategies, to mitigate a slowdown in returns from private capital investments.

