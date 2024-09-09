Smiggle Boss John Cheston Fired for ‘Serious Misconduct’

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: A closed Smiggle store which is part of the Premier investments retail group which decided to close all it's stores and stand down staff on March 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. All international arrivals into Australia from midnight on Saturday will be placed into mandatory quarantine in hotels for 14 days as the Federal Government increases restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. All libraries, museums, galleries, beauty salons, tattoo parlours, shopping centre food courts, auctions, open houses, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, swimming pools are closed and indoor exercise activities are now banned. This is in addition to the closure of bars, pubs and nightclubs which came into effect on Monday. Restaurants and cafes are restricted to providing takeaway only. Weddings will now be restricted to five people including the couple while funerals are limited to 10 mourners. All Australians are now expected to stay at home except for essential outings such as work, grocery shopping and medical appointments. Exercising outdoors alone is still permitted. Australia now has more than 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the death toll now stands at 16. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The managing director of Australia’s wildly popular back-to-school accessorizer Smiggle, John Cheston, has been fired for “serious misconduct,” the brand’s owner said.

Cheston was in “serious breach of his employment terms and on that basis his employment has been terminated today,” Just Group said in a one-sentence statement on Monday, without elaborating.

Just Group, wholly owned by Premier Investments Ltd., runs a stable of brands including sleepwear maker Peter Alexander, Just Jeans and apparel label Portmans.

Anything-for-school business Smiggle has exploded in popularity since starting out as a single shop two decades ago and now has hundreds of stores worldwide, with its water bottles — festooned with bright colors and patterns — especially prized among many Australian children.

Cheston is due to become CEO of Australian jewelry retailer Lovisa Holdings Ltd. next June. His sudden departure comes as Premier considers spinning off Smiggle and Peter Alexander, and has also been weighing a merger of its apparel brands business with local department-store operator Myer.

Premier shares dropped as much as 8.1% before trading down 4.7% at A$33.57 ($22.4) at 10:12 a.m. in Sydney.

