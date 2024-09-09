Snack Maker Shearer’s Foods Prices 9.625% Bond to Fund Dividend

(Bloomberg) -- The parent of snack producer Shearer’s Foods priced a $450 million bond tighter than initially expected, though investors are still getting a juicy yield at 9.625% ahead of anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Fiesta Purchaser Inc. sold eight-year notes callable in three, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The firm was initially seeking to issue $400 million of bonds, with price talk around 10%, to back a distribution to private equity owner Clayton Dubilier & Rice. It purchased Shearer’s early this year.

Shearer’s and CD&R didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The offering, the first US high-yield deal to price this week, follows a hefty $7.6 billion of issuance last week and comes amid a surge of financings for lower-rated firms.

The transaction was expected to boost Shearer’s debt-to-Ebitda ratio to 7 from 5.8, according to S&P Global Ratings, which gave the bond a CCC+ grade. That made the offering the high-yield market’s first CCC rated deal since July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.