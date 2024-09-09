Swedes More Upbeat on Housing Prices as Rate Cuts Provide Relief

(Bloomberg) -- Swedes’ expectations on home prices rose slightly after the country’s central bank continued with its easing campaign and outlined a plan for accelerated interest-rate cuts.

SEB AB’s monthly housing-price indicator rose by 4 points in September from the previous month, to 47, as 58% of respondents expect the value of homes to increase. While prices have recovered somewhat after a 2022 rout that was one of the worst in the developed world, they remain more than 20% below their peak that year when adjusted for inflation, according to data from state-owned lender SBAB.

“The current situation in the housing market is a balance,” SEB economists Marcus Widen and Daniel Bergvall said in a statement on Monday. “On the one hand, households’ economic situation is improving, but on the other, there is a record supply of homes for sale and the underlying price trend is sideways.”

Sweden’s Riksbank has said it may take its benchmark rate, currently at 3.5%, as low as 2.75% by year-end. While that could fuel a recovery in housing prices, mortgage rates fixed on longer terms are already pricing in a series of cuts. Households in SEB’s survey on average expected the rate to be at 3.1% in 12 months.

The Swedish housing market was one of the world’s worst affected when inflation accelerated in 2022, and most economists expect prices to recover at a modest pace going forward.

