Trafigura Ramps Up Hiring in Oil Market’s New Engine of Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Trading house Trafigura Group is building out its presence in petrochemicals, as demand grows for what has historically been niche area of the oil market.

“We’ve grown our petchems business over the past few years, with traders now based in Houston, Geneva and Singapore specifically focused on it,” Ben Luckock, the company’s head of oil trading, said in an interview.

Huge growth in Chinese petrochemical output has become one of the oil market’s main drivers of demand, due to continued growth in the use of plastics. It’s an area some of the world’s biggest energy traders are investing in, as volatility in crude prices eases and demand growth wanes for traditional fuels like gasoline and diesel.

“We’re not saying we’re at peak demand for transportation fuels yet, but the growth profile in those areas, versus the growth profile in petchems, is very different,” Trafigura Chief Economist Saad Rahim said in the same interview.

