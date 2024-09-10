Anglo American Starts Cutting Stake in Amplats With Share Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc offered to sell about 13 million shares in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. in a move aimed at increasing the South African firm’s free float ahead of a full exit.
The shares represent about 5% of Amplats’s total issued ordinary shares, Anglo said in a statement on Tuesday.
Anglo announced plans to exit its controlling stake in the South African platinum miner in May, as part of a wider restructuring plan unveiled in response to an unsolicited takeover proposal by larger rival BHP Group.
