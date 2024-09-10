Anglo American Starts Cutting Stake in Amplats With Share Sale

Signage for the Anglo American Platinum Ltd. plant, outside Rustenburg, South Africa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. BHP has made its $39 billion proposal to buy Anglo American in large part because the worlds biggest miner wants to grow in copper. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc offered to sell about 13 million shares in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. in a move aimed at increasing the South African firm’s free float ahead of a full exit.

The shares represent about 5% of Amplats’s total issued ordinary shares, Anglo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anglo announced plans to exit its controlling stake in the South African platinum miner in May, as part of a wider restructuring plan unveiled in response to an unsolicited takeover proposal by larger rival BHP Group.

