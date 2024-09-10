Bogotá Adds Risk of Power Cuts to Its Months-Long Water Shortage

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s capital, which has been rationing water since April and may have to re-tighten restrictions, is now also at risk of power cuts amid delays in building new transmission corridors.

Grupo Energía Bogotá SA originally meant to have the Sogamoso and the Chivor-Norte power lines ready close to a decade ago in a bid to meet growing energy needs in the capital and surrounding towns in Cundinamarca province.

Yet delays in securing environmental licenses and other approvals have postponed construction, leading GEB to warn of potential power interruptions as soon as next year.

With current demand in Bogotá region of around 3,150 megawatts and a total installed capacity of 3,500 megawatts, the utility says the system is already vulnerable to power restrictions when supply is strained. Demand is rising by about 100 megawatts per year, and each line can help deliver between 200 and 600 megawatts of additional energy, reducing the risk of future outages.

“These two projects are vital to meet demand,” Jaime Orjuela, GEB’s head of regulation, told reporters in Bogotá. The region is already facing restrictions on the construction of new residential and industrial projects, but it could also see scheduled power cuts in the near future. That, he, added, “is what we’re trying to avoid.”

A third power line, known as Virginia-Nueva Esperanza, is already under construction by another company but all three are needed to meet demand, Orjuela said. GEB is in talks with the government on securing the required licenses for its two projects and is hoping publicizing its concerns helps expedite that process.

Water Woes

Separately on Tuesday, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad warned that more needs to be done to cut water consumption Colombia’s capital and its surrounding region.

Bogotá officials began rationing five months ago hoping that the Chingaza water system would reach at least 70% of its total capacity by October, when it’s set to peak. Dry weather, however, has lasted longer than expected and the main reservoir is still below 50%.

With the dry season approaching, the minister warned that authorities may need to take further measures to control water demand. Allowable use levels could be lowered, she said, while financial penalties for those that exceed them could be increased.

“If we get to December with a reservoir at 22%, there won’t be enough capacity to guarantee that reserves will be enough to overcome the period of dry weather,” Muhamad said in a video posted to the ministry’s X account.

