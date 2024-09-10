Buyout Firm GTCR Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire German Drugmaker Stada

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm GTCR is in advanced talks on a potential acquisition of German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

GTCR is seeking to hammer out terms of a deal after rival bidder Clayton Dubilier & Rice dropped out of the race, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has been discussing a valuation of roughly €10 billion ($11 billion) for Stada, some of the people said.

Stada’s private equity owners Bain Capital and Cinven could reach a final agreement as soon as this month, the people said.

Stada was founded in the late 19th century. Based in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, the company’s products include Snup, Nizoral and Grippostad. Any transaction would add to the $180 billion in health care deals announced this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliberations are ongoing and Stada’s owners could still pursue other alternatives like an initial public offering if they can’t reach an agreement, the people said. Representatives for GTCR, Bain, CD&R, Cinven and Stada declined to comment.

