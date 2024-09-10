Czech Inflation Above Forecast Deepens Central Bank’s Dilemma

(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation was faster than expected in August, complicating the central bank’s deliberations about the pace of further monetary easing.

Consumer prices rose 2.2% from a year earlier, matching growth from the previous month, the statistics office said Tuesday. The reading exceeded the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and the central bank’s own forecast for the month.

The koruna reversed earlier losses and traded 0.1% stronger to the euro after the data.

Inflation has been holding near the official 2% target this year after food and fuels became cheaper and as the Czech economy struggles to shake off two years of economic stagnation and shrinking real wages. Following a cumulative 250 basis points of rate cuts since December, policymakers will weigh the sluggish recovery against persistent growth in the cost of services at their next monetary meeting on Sept. 25.

The Czech National Bank’s latest forecast implies the benchmark rate staying at the current level of 4.5% for the rest of the year, but money-market prices indicate bets on another 75 basis points of easing in the upcoming three meetings.

Later on Tuesday, the central will publish core inflation, a closely-watched measures of the underlying domestic price pressures.

Since the previous policy meeting in early August, Governor Ales Michl has reiterated that borrowing costs need to stay elevated for a longer period of time to prevent a resurgence of inflation, which peaked at 18% in 2022.

Demand-driven price growth may be more persistent and require higher rates than over the past decade, Michl wrote in remarks following his trip to the Jackson Hole gathering of global policymakers and academics.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.