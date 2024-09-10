Flavor Flav loses his grip at NYSE closing bell

Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D from the group Public Enemy perform on day one of the 2013 Budweiser Made in America Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013 in Philadelphia, PA. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Traders at the New York Stock Exchange nearly got hit by a gavel after Flavor Flav lost control of it at the closing bell.

After Olympic women’s water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson rang the closing bell yesterday, Flav hit the gavel so hard that it flew out of his hands. He encouraged traders to toss it back up to him, then he pounded the gavel repeatedly.

Flav became the hypeman for Team U-S-A water polo after a member of the team told of the team’s financial struggles and he became a sponsor.