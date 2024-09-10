Flavor Flav loses his grip at NYSE closing bell

NEW YORK (AP) – Traders at the New York Stock Exchange nearly got hit by a gavel after Flavor Flav lost control of it at the closing bell.
After Olympic women’s water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson rang the closing bell yesterday, Flav hit the gavel so hard that it flew out of his hands. He encouraged traders to toss it back up to him, then he pounded the gavel repeatedly.
Flav became the hypeman for Team U-S-A water polo after a member of the team told of the team’s financial struggles and he became a sponsor.