Focus Financial Prices Loans, Bond After Pulling Deal in August

By Jessica Nix
(Bloomberg) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. priced a combined $4.35 billion of leveraged loans and junk bonds Tuesday, a month after postponing a planned loan deal due to early August’s global market tumult.

The structure of the financing was revised Tuesday, with planned loans cut by $300 million to $3.35 billion and the bond sale increased by that much to $1 billion. Proceeds from both deals will be used to refinance debt and pay a dividend to Focus Financial’s owners.

The notes carry a 6.75% yield, versus price talk of as high as 7%, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. 

The loans have a margin 3.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, issued at 99.75 cents on the dollar after pricing was tightened earlier Tuesday, a separate person said. Focus Financial, which provides investment-management services, sought last month to obtain a combined $3.65 billion of loans at a margin of three percentage points.

Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point Capital acquired Focus Financial, which aggregates registered investment advisors, last year in a deal valued the company at more than $7 billion.

Debt markets, following August’s tremors, are again receptive to riskier deals — including for dividends and leveraged buyouts — ahead of the US elections. Airplane-parts maker TransDigm Group Inc. last week priced a combined $3 billion in loans and bonds to pay shareholders.

