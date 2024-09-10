Focus Financial Prices Loans, Bond After Pulling Deal in August

Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Wall Street is ending the week on a bit of a sour note, with stocks and bonds falling after economic data continued to fuel speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. priced a combined $4.35 billion of leveraged loans and junk bonds Tuesday, a month after postponing a planned loan deal due to early August’s global market tumult.

The structure of the financing was revised Tuesday, with planned loans cut by $300 million to $3.35 billion and the bond sale increased by that much to $1 billion. Proceeds from both deals will be used to refinance debt and pay a dividend to Focus Financial’s owners.

The notes carry a 6.75% yield, versus price talk of as high as 7%, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

The loans have a margin 3.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, issued at 99.75 cents on the dollar after pricing was tightened earlier Tuesday, a separate person said. Focus Financial, which provides investment-management services, sought last month to obtain a combined $3.65 billion of loans at a margin of three percentage points.

Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point Capital acquired Focus Financial, which aggregates registered investment advisors, last year in a deal valued the company at more than $7 billion.

Debt markets, following August’s tremors, are again receptive to riskier deals — including for dividends and leveraged buyouts — ahead of the US elections. Airplane-parts maker TransDigm Group Inc. last week priced a combined $3 billion in loans and bonds to pay shareholders.

