Hungary Inflation Slows More Than Seen, Bolstering Rate-Cut Case

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s inflation slowed more than expected, bolstering the case for the central bank to resume interest-rate cuts.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3.4% in August compared with 4.1% in July, according to data published by the Budapest-based statistics office on Tuesday. The median estimate of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 3.6%. Prices were unchanged month-on-month. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy price swings, was an annual 4.6%.

Hungary’s central bank paused its rate-cut cycle in August after 15 consecutive monthly cuts, following a spike in inflation. The government and the central bank have been at loggerheads over the pace of easing, with Economy Minister Marton Nagy on Monday saying that inflation concerns were overdone as price-growth has been “defeated” for good.

The central bank targets 3% inflation, with a 1 percentage-point tolerance band around the goal.

In addition to price trends, expected rate cuts later this month by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, as well as risk assessment and economic confidence will determine whether Hungary can resume interest rate cuts, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Aug. 27.

Complicating the decision is the forint, which has dropped 1% against the euro to the weakest level in a month since Bloomberg reported that Prime Minister Viktor Orban may ditch budget-consolidation plans in the run-up to the 2026 elections. Orban over the weekend outlined spending steps for next year though said he would keep public finances stable.

The National Bank of Hungary will weigh a quarter-point key-rate cut and a no-change at each meeting this year, according to Virag. Last month, the central bank kept its key rate at 6.75%, the highest benchmark in the European Union.

