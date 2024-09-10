JPMorgan Among Banks Working on Over €8 Billion Debt for UK Firm Belron

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district in London, UK, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Hundreds of financial firms are struggling to comply with a new UK regime designed to rein in online payment scams before an Oct. 7 deadline after one of the worst summers for fraud. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas SA and Bank of America Corp. are among banks set to market over €8 billion ($8.8 billion) in debt for UK vehicle glass repair and replacement company Belron, with the proceeds to go toward pushing out debt maturities and funding a shareholder payout, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be launched as soon as this month, subject to market conditions, the people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details aren’t public. The debt will likely consist of both dollar and euro tranches, across a mix of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, they added.

Spokespeople for Belron, JPMorgan, Bank of America and BNP declined to comment.

In a statement dated Sept. 9, D’Ieteren Group, the Belgian holding company that owns 50% of Belron, announced plans to refinance the UK firm’s existing €4.3 billion loans and to raise additional financing of €3.8 billion on a best-efforts basis. Proceeds from the deal will also help Belron finance a €4.3 billion dividend to its shareholders. Among them are buyout firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and Hellman & Friedman, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and investment firm BlackRock Inc.

Belron will have net debt of €8.9 billion after the borrowing, D’Ieteren said.

