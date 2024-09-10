Morgan Stanley Sees Euro Tanking 7% as ECB Escalates Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sees the euro sliding toward parity with the dollar within months, as the European Central Bank dials up policy easing to tackle a faltering economy.

The US bank expects the single currency to slump to $1.02 by year-end, a roughly 7% depreciation from current levels, its head of Group-of-10 foreign-exchange strategy David Adams said in an interview. That base-case view rests on the central bank pressing ahead with interest-rate cuts at its next three meetings, along with the potential for a jumbo half-point move.

The call is the most bearish among currency analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, with the consensus anticipating the euro will actually rise to end the year at $1.11. It comes ahead of an expected quarter-point rate cut at the ECB’s meeting this Thursday, with trader attention firmly on the outlook for coming months.

“There is plenty of scope for the market to refocus on the fact that the ECB could be cutting deeper and faster than what is currently priced,” said Adams, who formerly worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “This week’s meeting could prove an important catalyst for the market to start thinking about that.”

Money markets are currently wagering on about 60 basis points of easing in Europe this year, compared to around a hefty 110 basis points in the US. Adams, based in London, sees scope for traders to ramp up bets on the ECB to price in a similar risk of a half-point reduction.

Options traders are already becoming less positive on the euro’s prospects heading into the ECB meeting, with the premium to get bullish exposure over the next week shrinking on Monday.

Adams has been recommending a short euro-dollar position in options since February, with the view that the US election in November could boost the dollar. Rising political uncertainty in Europe is now adding to his conviction for a downtrend in the euro.

While the spotlight has been firmly on French politics in recent months, Adams also sees German political developments as equally concerning for the longer-term political stability of the region.

“Political risk premia and uncertainty are rising at a time when economic growth is slowing,” he said. “Both of those factors suggest investors would be less willing to deploy capital in the region.”

