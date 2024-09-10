Murdoch’s REA Starts Takeover Talks With UK Property Portal Rightmove

The Rightmove Plc logo displayed on a smartphone arranged in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Rightmove, the UKs biggest property portal by market share, has attracted takeover interest from Australian real estate listing provider REA Group Ltd., spurring a rally in the London-listed stock. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australian real estate listing provider REA Group Ltd. has started preliminary takeover talks with Rightmove Plc, days after confirming its interest in the UK’s biggest property portal by market value, according to people familiar with the matter.

REA Group, part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire, has made an initial proposal for Rightmove valuing the business in the low-700 pence-per-share range, the people said.

Shares of Rightmove closed at 555.60 pence on Aug. 30, the last trading day before news of REA’s interest leaked. An offer of more than 700 pence would indicate a premium exceeding 25%.

Rightmove ended London trading Tuesday at 670.80 pence, giving the company a market value of about £5.3 billion ($6.9 billion). It wasn’t immediately clear what Rightmove’s reaction to the offer would be, though initial proposals are often rejected as being too low.

Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty a deal will result, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Representatives for REA and Rightmove declined to comment.

Richmond, Victoria-based company REA, which is controlled by News Corp., said earlier in September that is was considering a possible cash and stock offer for Rightmove. A deal for Rightmove would boost the scale of REA, which is the largest player in the Australian online real estate industry and has already expanded into other markets including India.

REA has until 5 p.m. London time on Sept. 30 to announce a firm intention on whether to make a bid.

While Rightmove enjoys the largest market share in the UK property portal market, rival OnTheMarket Plc recently launched an expansion drive after being acquired by US real estate firm CoStar Group Inc. In other major deals in the sector, private equity firm acquired property platform ZPG Plc for almost £2.2 billion in 2018.

--With assistance from Charles Capel.

