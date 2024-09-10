Oneok to Sell Bonds to Help Pay for EnLink, Midstream Stakes

The Oneok logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oneok Inc. is planning to sell investment-grade bonds on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the pipeline company said it was buying a competitor and a controlling stake in a different company in transactions valued at a combined $5.9 billion.

The US pipeline operator is selling senior unsecured notes in as many as six parts, the person said. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 2.1 percentage points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Oneok held calls with investors on Monday in the run-up to the deal.

Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to fund the purchase price for the EnLink Midstream LLC and Medallion Midstream transactions, said the person, with any remainder for general purposes. Oneok had said in late August it will acquire Global Infrastructure Partners’ entire interest in EnLink and also buy GIP’s equity interests in Medallion, the largest closely held crude gathering and transportation system in the Permian Basin.

The tranches maturing in three, five and seven years have what’s known as special mandatory redemption clauses, which allow Oneok to buy the debt back at 101 cents on the dollar in case the EnLink transaction doesn’t close.

Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.

