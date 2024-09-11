Anglo Raises $400 Million as It Starts Cutting Amplats Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said it sold 13.94 million shares in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. in a move aimed at increasing the South African firm’s free float ahead of a full exit.

The shares were sold at 515 rand apiece, raising 7.2 billion rand ($402 million), London-listed Anglo said in a statement on Wednesday. That represented about 5.3% of Amplats’s total issued ordinary shares.

Anglo announced plans to exit its controlling stake in Johannesburg-listed Amplats in May as part of a wider restructuring plan that was unveiled in response to an unsolicited $49 billion takeover proposal by BHP Group. Anglo rebuffed the approach, partly because it deemed proposals to exit Amplats and Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. before a takeover could proceed as too complicated.

The sale on Tuesday cut the number of Amplats shares to be distributed among Anglo shareholders and thus reduced so-called flowback — referring to investors offloading shares obtained through a merger or spinoff, for example, because their mandates don’t allow them to hold a stock.

