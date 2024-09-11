European Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of US Inflation, ECB Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher as investors awaited sensitive US inflation data due later on Wednesday for clues about the Federal Reserve’s near-term policy moves.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% at 09:05 a.m. in Paris, buoyed by mining stocks and retailers after Zara-owner Inditex SA reported that sales were rising at the start of the third quarter. Banking stocks were stronger after Italy’s UniCredit bought shares in Commerzbank from the German government.

After rebounding last month, Europe’s benchmark index has stumbled in September as concerns about global growth weighed on stocks linked to the economic cycle and commodities such as oil. The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates at its meeting on Thursday for a second time this cycle as the region’s economy struggles to maintain growth momentum.

Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris, said he wasn’t surprised to see European markets ticking up slightly while Asian shares and US stock futures were moving downwards.

“What you see across markets makes sense with the idea that Harris won the debate, especially with the endorsement of Taylor Swift”,” Baradez argued.

Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump sparred through their first election debate on Tuesday, with the former president often on the defensive over abortion rights, the January 6 insurrection and on foreign policy.

Investor expect a Trump administration to be more prone to fueling inflation through tax cuts and tariffs on imported goods while a Harris presidency would be more favorable to US traditional partners, such as the European Union, Baradez said.

