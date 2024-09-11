Fast Food Chain BurgerFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 20: In this photo illustration, a burger, fries, and chicken tenders from BurgerFi are displayed on August 20, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. BurgerFi International warns of possible bankruptcy, joins growing list of embattled restaurant brands in 2024. (Photo Illustration by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- US burger chain BurgerFi International, Inc., which once aimed at challenging industry giant Shake Shack, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday in Delaware.

The restaurant chain, which also owns pizza franchise Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, listed $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in debt, according to court papers.

The food brand hired Jeremy Rosenthal at Force Ten Partners LLC to serve as chief restructuring officer in August, according a company filing. Earlier this year, the company said it signed a forbearance agreement with lender TREW Capital Management.

Established in Florida by Plaza Auto Mall founder John Rosatti, BurgerFi has grown to own 162 stores under the two brands, its first quarter 2024 earnings report showed. Months before the bankruptcy, the brand had just opened a flagship store in New York’s Manhattan.

The case is BurgerFi International, Inc., 24-12017, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

--With assistance from Steven Church.

