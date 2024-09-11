Four Dead in Northern Thailand Due to Typhoon Yagi, Monsoon Rain

Residents inspect the site after a landslide engulfed the village of Lang Nu, Vietnam, following Typhoon Yagi, on Sept. 11. Source: AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- At least four people were killed and thousands were stranded in Thailand as Typhoon Yagi and the monsoon rains caused severe flooding in the north.

About 9,000 households in the north, mostly in the provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, have been affected by torrential floods, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters. Government agencies will provide immediate assistance, she said.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has also wreaked havoc in neighboring Vietnam, where it left at least 152 people dead and 140 more missing.

The Thai Meteorological Department said more torrential rain is expected from Sept. 13 to early next week, warning of possible flash floods and landslides.

The third quarter is usually monsoon season for the Southeast Asian nation. Since Aug. 16, floods have killed 26 people across the country and affected more than 83,000 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Listen on Zero: Climate Change Is ‘Loading the Weather Dice Against Us’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.