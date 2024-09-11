Francine Makes Landfall in Louisiana as Powerful Category 2 Hurricane

HOUMA, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 11: A person walks through a downpour as Hurricane Francine hits the area on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. Hurricane Francine maintains its Category 1 classification and is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this afternoon. Weather analysts are predicting 90mph winds near the eye and a strong storm surge along the coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Francine slammed into the coast of Louisiana Wednesday night, bringing a dangerous storm surge and winds of 100 miles per hour (155 kilometers per hour).

The storm made landfall in Terrebonne Parish, 30 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, around 6 p.m. Eastern time, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Francine hit a marshy and sparsely populated stretch of coastline about about 85 miles west of New Orleans.

The storm marks the end of an unusual lull in the Atlantic hurricane season, which went quiet in late August just as the season is normally approaching its peak. After several weeks of low activity, meteorologists now are tracking four storms or potential storms in the central Atlantic basin, including Francine.

The hurricane is passing near six Gulf Coast refineries and 22 ports, according to Bloomberg calculations. More than 27,000 customers in Louisiana already are without power, according to Poweroutage.us. And 253 flights in Houston, New Orleans and Baton Rouge have been grounded, according to FlightAware, an airline tracker.

The storm will not make a direct hit on any of the region’s major natural gas export plants. Oil and gas companies had previously evacuated some offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and shut in nearly 39% of oil production and 49% of gas production as a precaution.

Francine is now the third hurricane to strike mainland US in 2024, making this the ninth year since 1900 that has happened by Sept. 11, Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, confirmed in an email to Bloomberg News. That’s partly because the storms that formed this year have developed in the central and western parts of the Atlantic basin.

Francine likely will cause $2 billion to $3 billion in damages and losses, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. It will be the third hurricane to hit the US mainland this year.

The hurricane center is tracking three other potential tropical storms in the central Atlantic Ocean. One of the systems has been upgraded to a tropical depression and likely will be named Tropical Storm Gordon Thursday morning. It’s currently hundreds of miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

--With assistance from Robert Tuttle.

