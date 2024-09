(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to a 29-month low in August, increasing the chance of an interest-rate cut when policymakers announce their decision on Sept. 30

Consumer prices rose 20.4% from 20.9% in July, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Wednesday. The median of six economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 22.8%.

