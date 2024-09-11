Gold Holds Drop as Inflation Data Douse Hopes for Big Fed Cut

Molten gold poured into a bullion from a test lot at a gold and silver refinery operated by MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd., in Nuh, India, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Gold held near its highest level in September 2022, as the dollar continued its retreat amid growing expectations that inflation may have peaked in the US. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after a small decline following a report that showed underlying US inflation picked up in August, weakening expectations for an outsized interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Bullion traded near $2,512 an ounce, after easing 0.2% on Wednesday as data showed the core consumer price index climbed 0.3% from July, and 3.2% from a year ago. Two-year Treasury yields rose on speculation the Fed will move gradually with cuts as traders cemented wagers on a quarter-point reduction. Lower borrowing costs typically benefit the non-interest yielding metal.

Bullion has risen by more than a fifth this year, with recent strength underpinned by growing expectations that the Fed will soon embark on a cutting cycle. Strong central-bank buying, and robust demand in the over-the-counter market, have also helped the precious metal’s rally

Spot gold was flat at $2,512.40 at 7:53 a.m. in Singapore, after peaking at a record $2,531.75 in August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Silver was little changed, while platinum and palladium edged higher

