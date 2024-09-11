RBC Launches $1.76 Billion Loan for Envestnet Leveraged Buyout

The silhouette of a pedestrian is seen walking in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Canadian stocks were mixed Friday as health care tumbled and energy rose, even as was still on pace for a weekly loss amid escalating trade war risks. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- RBC Capital Markets launched a $1.76 billion leveraged loan to help fund the planned buyout of wealth-management software company Envestnet Inc.

The debt package consists of a seven-year term loan, plus an eight-year, $375 million privately placed second lien term loan, according to a person familiar with the deal who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. A lender call is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. New York time. Commitments are due Sept. 20, the person said. Price talk was not disclosed.

Representatives for RBC, Envestnet and Bain Capital did not respond to requests for comment.

Bain Capital and Reverence Capital Partners reached a deal in July for Envestnet. Including debt, the company is valued at $4.5 billion. BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton and State Street Global Advisors agreed to invest in the transaction and will hold minority stakes in Envestnet when the deal closes. That’s expected in the fourth quarter.

The leveraged-loan market was expected to see a stronger activity near-term for acquisition-related financings, part of an anticipated rush of loan and junk-bond offerings ahead of the US elections. There were deadlines on Wednesday for lenders to participate in packages for Janney Montgomery Scott and Instructure Holdings Inc. Both agreed to be acquired by KKR & Co.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.