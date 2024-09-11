South Africa Rejects Civil-Servant Pay Demand, Offers 3% Raise

(Bloomberg) -- The South African government rejected a demand by public-sector workers for a 12% pay increase, saying it’s unaffordable.

Instead, the state offered a 3% raise, Frikkie de Bruin, general secretary at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council said by phone Wednesday. The proposal by workers would require 140 billion rand ($7.83 billion) and be “totally out of budget,” he said.

The government told labor unions representing state workers to “go and reconsider and relook at the position and at the demands in terms of where is it we can maybe follow a different approach,” De Bruin said.

In addition to the 12% increase in the 2025-26 financial year, public servants are seeking a 2,500-rand increase in their housing allowance. They’ve also called for a danger allowance to be raised to 1,000 rand from the 597 rand.

De Bruin added that they plan to resume talks in what is known as “marathon negotiations” from the first week of October through the middle of the month, ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s mid-term budget update, expected on 0ct. 30. proposed for the 30th.

