S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunication, energy and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 72.75 points at 22,930.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 599.94 points at 40,137.02. The S&P 500 index was down 68.90 points at 5,426.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 145.53 points at 16,880.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.50 cents US compared with 73.53 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 78 cents at US$66.53 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.40 at US$2,540.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

