UK Power Demand Surges With Colder Weather Than Last Christmas

(Bloomberg) -- UK power demand is climbing to the highest level in months as a cold snap across Europe sees temperatures in London dip below those of last Christmas.

Power demand in the UK is forecast to increase to near 30 gigawatts on Thursday and Friday, the highest level since April, according to Bloomberg models. A cold weather front will see temperatures in the capital fall to as low as 6C (43F) on Saturday, according to forecasts from Weather Services International.

While the Mediterranean has been seared by heat waves this summer, the UK has experienced a relatively temperate period. However, cold weather could put pressure on the grid as the heating season looms, especially on less breezy days when wind-power generation is depressed.

Still, temperatures in London are due to recover later this month, climbing back to as high as 23C.

UK power prices for Thursday are trading at £85.00 per megawatt-hour according to broker prices, about 8% higher than the equivalent contract for Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.