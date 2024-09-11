Venezuela Threatens to Break Spain Ties Over González’s Support

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is proposing to cut ties with Madrid after the Spanish congress voted to recognize Edmundo González, the opposition leader who challenged Nicolás Maduro in the July election, as president-elect of the Latin American nation.

National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez called on Wednesday for the suspension of Venezuela’s political and economic relations with Spain, including consular activities, air travel and any business with Spanish companies.

“This trampling is unacceptable,” Rodríguez said in a speech at the National Assembly. “There is no need to have diplomatic relations with a country that does not respect us.”

The retaliatory move threatens to further isolate Venezuela as Maduro lashes out at nations that have questioned the legitimacy of the July 28 presidential election or rejected his claim to victory, including the US, Chile and Argentina.

The call comes just a few days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez granted asylum to González, who fled Venezuela after Maduro ordered his arrest. Caracas has been cracking down on the opposition since it presented evidence that González had won the presidential election by a large margin.

The move by Caracas also puts Sanchez, already criticized at home for being too soft on Maduro, in an increasingly difficult position. For now, the prime minister has shown little willingness to take into account the push to recognize González as president-elect and his foreign ministry has said it’s looking into the issue.

Venezuela is home to a large community of Spanish citizens and descendants. Repsol SA is actively producing oil and gas and exporting crude from the country in a joint-venture with state-owned PDVSA. Spanish airline Iberia SA and Air Europa also offer direct flights between Madrid and Caracas. Spanish companies with business in Venezuela include BBVA, Telefonica SA and Melia.

