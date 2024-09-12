California to Great Plains Face Wildfire Risks: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) -- Wildfires are raging — or have the potential to spark — from California to the Great Plains in the US.

In California, the Bridge Fire now covers 50,258 acres and is burning out of control across parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The Line Fire is 36,481 acres and 18% contained in San Bernardino County. The Airport Fire in Orange County is 23,140 acres with only 5% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly called Cal Fire.

Air quality is unhealthy in the mountains east of Los Angeles, Bear Valley due to wildfires — and it’s moderately unhealthy across a wider area, according to AirNow.gov. Large parts of Saskatchewan in Canada were also deemed unhealthy Thursday morning due to wildfires.

Meanwhile, there is new potential for wildfires across the central Rocky Mountains and the northern half of the Great Plains. Red flag warnings are out from Utah to Kansas and then north to North Dakota.

In the Atlantic, there are four potential storms. Three are in the main development region and one is off the coast of the Carolinas. In the Pacific, Typhoon Bebinca is forecast to hit the east coast of China early Monday, threatening to bring excessive rainfall that could disrupt oil refineries and LNG import terminals and paralyze transport.

