European Gas Slides as Ukraine Transit Worries Ease for Now

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined on Thursday after Russian fuel transiting Ukraine was set to flow at normal levels, easing worries about a possible drop in supply.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 1.9% after jumping 2.4% on Wednesday. Fuel-shipment orders published by the Ukrainian grid signaled the usual amount of Russian gas will cross the nation on Thursday. Earlier data had signaled a decline, which boosted prices.

Across the Atlantic, Hurricane Francine weakened after slamming into the coast of southern Louisiana late Wednesday with 100 mile-per-hour winds. The storm will not directly hit any of the region’s major gas export plants.

There was some “nervousness” in the market around Russian gas supplies through Ukraine on Wednesday, ING Groep NV analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note. “However, the latest nomination data should ease these concerns.”

Europe’s market remains sensitive to supply curbs, having become more reliant on global flows following the energy crisis. Yet the region is heading toward the heating season with ample inventories, while demand for the fuel remains lackluster.

That’s helping to keep prices in check, with investment funds slashing their bullish bets last week — although net-long positions are still elevated. A sudden jump in gas usage in Europe or Asia because of freezing weather could push prices higher again, especially given the looming expiration of a gas-transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine and a likely halt of those flows on Jan. 1.

“We observe already a risk premium in the prices of the respective winter months,” said Marco Saalfrank, head of continental Europe merchant trading at Swiss utility and trader Axpo Solutions AG. “But there’s still room for a further increase if this gas flow would stop.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, traded 1.4% lower at €35.65 a megawatt-hour by 8:33 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contracts also fell.

