German Power Trades at Four-Month Low Amid Economic Gloom

(Bloomberg) -- German year-ahead power traded at the lowest level since April as the market seems wary of the region’s struggling economy and its potential impact on energy demand.

Prices have fallen more than 10% this month as winter comes into view. Gas is a major driver for power prices during the winter months, and an easing of concerns surrounding gas flows from Russia led to benchmark futures falling 2% Thursday.

Power demand remains relatively low in Europe, with BloombergNEF estimating that consumption across Germany, France and Great Britain this month will be toward the bottom end of a five-year range.

The driving factors include energy-efficiency improvements and a sluggish recovery in industrial activity, BNEF said in research published Thursday.

After exceeding €100 in August when geopolitical events drove up natural gas rates, the next-year contract fell to about €86.80 per megawatt-hour Thursday. The French equivalent traded at €73.

