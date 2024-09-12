Hellman & Friedman Partner Zita Saurel Is  Leaving Buyout Firm

A hotel employee is silhouetted as she walks past an empty wine cellar in New Delhi, India.

(Bloomberg) -- Zita Saurel, a leading partner at Hellman & Friedman, is planning to leave the buyout firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

London-based Saurel, who joined H&F in 2005 with a focus on internet, media and financial services, is planning to pursue opportunities outside of private equity, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

During her almost two-decade career at H&F, she has been involved in deals including the firm’s takeover of Allfunds Bank SA, as well as investments in German real estate platform Scout24 AG and payments firm Nets A/S.

Saurel was considered one of Chief Executive Officer Patrick Healy’s closest advisers. Prior to joining H&F, she worked at Investcorp and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. Saurel trained as a dancer in the United States and is also a governor at The Royal Ballet School.

Higher interest rates and sluggish markets for new listings and M&A, combined with a tougher fundraising environment, have complicated the private equity business of buying and selling firms. But in recent months, supportive financing markets are now helping spur a sudden flurry of activity, with private equity firms working hard to both clear out old assets as well as deploy their mountains of unspent capital.

A spokesperson for Hellman & Friedman declined to comment.

