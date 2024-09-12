Bidding War Heats Up as Olam Raises Offer for Namoi Cotton

(Bloomberg) -- Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. has increased its takeover bid for Namoi Cotton Ltd. just two days after independent directors at the Australian cotton producer recommended a rival offer from Louis Dreyfus Co.

Olam raised its bid to A$0.75 per share from $0.70, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday, valuing the company at A$154 million ($104 million). The most recent offer from Louis Dreyfus, which already owns more than a fifth of Namoi’s shares, values Namoi at A$138 million and is set to close on Friday.

The rival agricultural traders have been jostling to buy the processor since January in a bid to gain a bigger foothold in Australia’s cotton industry, the world’s sixth-biggest. Namoi’s independent directors rejected Olam’s former offer in an exchange filing on Wednesday, despite it being marginally higher than Louis Dreyfus’s bid, citing greater uncertainty.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is still assessing Namoi’s bid after last month conditionally approving Louis Dreyfus’s. The Rotterdam-based crop trader also received approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board last week after it agreed to measures that would allay some concerns.

