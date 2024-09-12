Orban Doesn’t Plan Hungarian Government Shakeup, Gulyas Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban doesn’t plan to change the makeup of his government beyond the appointment of a new central bank governor in the coming months, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

Gulyas’s statement at a briefing on Thursday pushed back against widespread media speculation that the five-term premier is seeking to reset his government before the 2026 elections, which is shaping up to be the tightest ballot since his return to power in 2010.

Orban has indicated that he plans to tap Finance Minister Mihaly Varga or Economy Minister Marton Nagy as the next central bank chief from March 1, with the other one getting a combined super-ministry helming economic policy. There’s no plan for a broader government shakeup apart from that, Gulyas said.

