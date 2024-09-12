Private Equity Firm to Become Largest Shareholder of Korea Zinc

Raw materials for battery manufacturing displayed at the Korea Zinc Co. booth at the InterBattery exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.

(Bloomberg) -- MBK Partners signed a deal that would make the private equity firm the largest shareholder in Korea Zinc Co., the world’s biggest producer of refined zinc and lead.

The firm signed the agreement with Young Poong Corp. and its founding family members, who collectively hold more than a 30% of stake in Korea Zinc. The deal will grant MBK a call option to buy a portion of the shares held by Young Poong and its founding family, according to a statement on Thursday from the private equity firm.

MBK said it will take over as the largest shareholder of Korea Zinc from Young Poong and its related parties. The fund will eventually hold one share more than the shares collectively held by Young Poong and its family members, it said.

Since Choi Ki-ho and Chang Byung-hee co-founded Young Poong more than 70 years ago, their families have built it into a massive conglomerate, holding key shareholdings in subsidiaries that share resources and commercial agreements. The biggest of those is Korea Zinc — now the world’s major zinc smelter.

In recent years, Young Poong and Korea Zinc started to pull apart amid disagreement over management, ending decades of cooperation. The deal on Thursday will allow MBK to have the voting rights for Young Poong and the Chang family’s remaining stake, the statement said.

“It is neither possible nor appropriate for the third-generation founding family members to continue to co-manage the company when the shares have been fragmented and passed on,” Chang Hyung-chin, the late founder’s son, was cited as saying in the statement.

For better corporate governance, it is right to hand over the reins to a global investment expert like MBK, Chang added.

Korea Zinc’s shares settled at 556,000 won ($414) Thursday, giving the company a market value of about 11.5 trillion won ($8.6 billion). The announcement came after the stock market closed in Seoul.

