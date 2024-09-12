US Budget Deficit Hits $1.9 Trillion as Fiscal Year Nears End

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the importance of avoiding a government shutdown on Sept. 30, as lawmakers return to Washington after the August break with the US election ahead in November. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US budget deficit surged in August with one month to go until the end of the fiscal year as higher interest costs continued to weigh on the overall balance.

The $1.9 trillion gap for the 11 months through August was up 24% from the same period last year, Treasury Department data released Thursday showed. For the month of August alone, the deficit was $380 billion — compared with a surplus in August 2023 when adjusting for calendar differences. Much of the monthly variance was due to accounting for a rollback of student-debt forgiveness.

The interest burden on outstanding US debt remained a major drag on the budget. Interest costs in the first 11 months of the fiscal year totaled $1.05 trillion, up 30% from 2023. Interest costs have never exceeded $1 trillion a year before now, though Treasury officials noted that as a share of gross domestic product, the ratio was higher in the early 1990s.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign, aimed at quelling inflation, has made debt more expensive to issue for the federal government. The weighted average interest rate on outstanding US interest-bearing government debt was 3.35% at the end of August, up 43 basis points from the same month the year before and the highest since 2009.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.