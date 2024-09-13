Investing

ECB’s Muller Says Confidence Growing That Inflation Is Slowing

By Ott Tammik
Shoppers pass fruit and vegetable stalls in the Bauveau Market in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says he will meet the country's retailers to discuss ways they can reduce prices of essential goods in their stores amid rampant inflation that's lowering household purchasing power. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg (Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation’s momentum is slowing across the euro area and there’s growing confidence that it’s becoming a thing of the past, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Madis Muller said in a written statement. 

  • The ECB’s decision to cut its deposit rate by 25bps on Thursday will help support the economy, Muller said Friday
  • The period of extremely low rates that lasted until the start of 2022 was unusual and probably won’t return, he said
  • A temporary acceleration in inflation remains likely and services prices are  still a concern
  • NOTE: Lagarde Offers No Help on Rate Cuts as ECB Waits for Answers

 

 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos