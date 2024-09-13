ECB’s Muller Says Confidence Growing That Inflation Is Slowing

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation’s momentum is slowing across the euro area and there’s growing confidence that it’s becoming a thing of the past, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Madis Muller said in a written statement.
- The ECB’s decision to cut its deposit rate by 25bps on Thursday will help support the economy, Muller said Friday
- The period of extremely low rates that lasted until the start of 2022 was unusual and probably won’t return, he said
- A temporary acceleration in inflation remains likely and services prices are still a concern
