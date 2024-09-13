Houthi-Hit Oil Tanker Set for Fresh Rescue Effort in Coming Days

(Bloomberg) -- Ships in the Red Sea will try again to tow a burning oil tanker to safety in the coming days, according to a European Union naval force in the region.

The Sounion was attacked last month by Houthi rebels as it sailed to Greece laden with heavy Iraqi oil. The EU force is ready to “facilitate a new salvage operation” by protecting the ships that will tow the vessel, it said on X.

The Sounion was attacked Aug. 21 and remains ablaze. A previous effort to rescue the ship was abandoned on concern towing wouldn’t be successful.

The EU also said there’s no sign of an oil spill from the vessel’s cargo hold. Greece and the US previously said there were indications of a leak, though that could be from the ship’s fuel tanks rather than its cargo.

