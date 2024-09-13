Nippon Steel, US Steel Sent Letter to Biden on Takeover Attempt

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. sent a letter to US President Joe Biden earlier this month on the Japanese company’s proposed takeover of its American peer.

The letter, signed by Nippon Steel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eiji Hashimoto and US Steel CEO David Burritt, was sent on Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Japanese firm said. The spokesperson declined to disclose the contents of the letter, or whether there was a response.

Nippon Steel has been mounting a last-ditch attempt to try and muster support for the $14.1 billion takeover attempt, which faces widespread political opposition in the US ahead of the presidential election in November. The Japanese company dispatched its executive vice president to the US this week, although the United Steelworkers union has said it would not be bullied into accepting it.

Biden is still expected to block the merger as soon as he receives recommendations from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

