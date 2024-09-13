Philadelphia Art College Files Bankruptcy After Shocking Closure

(Bloomberg) -- The University of the Arts, the private college in Philadelphia that abruptly closed its doors in June, filed bankruptcy Friday, two weeks after it faced a demand by its bondholders for immediate repayment of more than $50 million in debt.

The school listed assets and liabilities of $50 million to $100 million, in a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy filing in the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The closing of the school, founded in 1876, came as a shock to students, parents and staff and spurred protests. The college had a student-faculty ratio of 7.5 to 1 and offered degrees such as a master of music and master of fine arts, according to its website.

Enrollment dropped precipitously ahead of the closing, with the number of full-time students falling to about 1,100 in the 2023-24 school year compared to 1,800 in the 2019-20 year, according to a regulatory filing.

