Russia Signals More Tightening After Second Straight Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank continued to tighten monetary policy even after signs of a possible slowdown in the country’s overheating economy began to emerge.

The Bank of Russia increased the benchmark by 100 basis points to 19% on Friday and held open the possibility for another hike at its upcoming meeting in October. Three economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the increase, with most projecting a hold.

“Current inflationary pressures remain high,” the central bank said in a statement announcing the decision. “Further tightening of monetary policy is required to resume the disinflation process, reduce inflation expectations, and ensure the return of inflation to the target in 2025.”

Policymakers had signaled they were seriously considering another rate hike amid persistent price growth that the central bank has struggled to curtail. While annual inflation slightly decelerated in August for the first time this year to 9.05% from 9.13% in July, that remains well above the official target of 4%. Retail demand, which has been boosted by massive government spending, also has begun to ease — one signal Russia’s war-driven economy may be starting to cool down.

The benchmark now only stands 100 basis points below where it was when the central bank imposed an emergency increase to 20% immediately after the initial shock of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sweeping sanctions.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina will comment on the decision at a briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. in Moscow.

In monthly terms, price growth in August reached the lowest level since late 2022, according to Federal Statistics Service data. Weekly price growth also ticked down a little, the Economy Ministry reported Wednesday.

At its July meeting, the Bank of Russia sharply raised borrowing costs by 200 basis points. Nabiullina warned at the time about the risk of stagflation, or high prices coupled with low economic growth, as the country’s war-driven economy seemed to be reaching the limit of its capacities.

Since then, rate-setters have softened their rhetoric, speaking instead of “a gradual reduction in the overheating economy” and a disinflation trend. A recent central bank report also noted moderating domestic demand due to a slowdown in retail lending and household consumption. That will spur companies to cut production plans, which may help reduce labor market tension, the report said.

Still, household inflation expectations, a key indicator for the bank, have continued to increase, reaching 12.9% last month. Business expectations also rose, and corporate lending hasn’t shown signs of cooling yet.

“Despite some slowdown, consumer activity remains high,” the bank said Friday in its statement. “The balance of inflation risks is significantly tilted to the upside.” The bank also cited a “considerable labor shortage,” singling out the manufacturing industry.

“The Bank of Russia’s hike to 19% will help speed up bringing inflation down to 4%, even at the cost of a higher risk of recession. The central bank needs to rebuild credibility after a streak of misses on the inflation target stretching back to 2020. But that will be a gradual, prolonged process; not something achievable by a single hike. Looking further, we expect the Bank of Russia to keep the policy rate unchanged at its meeting on Oct. 25.”

— Alex Isakov, Russia economist

Policymakers had signaled a rate increase was not off the table. “So far, the data does not give any conclusive evidence that price growth is steadily slowing toward the target,” Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said at his last news conference ahead of Friday’s meeting.

The central bank earlier acknowledged it will miss its inflation target for the fifth year in a row, raising its inflation estimate for this year to 6.5%-7%. The Economy Ministry’s new forecast, discussed at a government meeting last week, is even worse at 7.3% for the year.

