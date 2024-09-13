The Hague Is World’s First City to Ban Oil and Air Travel Ads

A passenger aircraft flies from Frankfurt Airport, operated by Fraport AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Deutsche Lufthansa AGis expected to seek a loan from Germanys state-run Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau bank to weather the fallout from the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the plan. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Hague became the first city in the world to ban advertisements promoting fossil fuel products and carbon-intensive services including cruise ships and air travel.

The Dutch city’s local council passed legislation early Friday that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The decision follows a call from United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres for governments to abolish such ads, similar to actions against tobacco that began in the 1960s.

“The Hague wants to be climate neutral by 2030. Then it is not appropriate to allow advertising for products from the fossil industry,” said Leonie Gerritsen, a member of the city council for the Party for the Animals. Gerritsen was one of the backers of the new local law.

The Hague is the administrative center of the Netherlands, hosting the country’s parliament, ministries and supreme court. It’s also home to key international organizations like the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court and the European Union law enforcement agency Europol.

The latest move by The Hague could inspire other cities and governments to follow suit, according to Femke Sleegers, coordinator of the Dutch climate action group Fossil Free Advertising, which was among the campaigners for the local ban.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.