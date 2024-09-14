Mexico to Place Greater Emphasis on Sustainable Bonds Overseas

A passenger enters the Toluca Centro station, which services the new intercity El Insurgente train, in Toluca, Mexico state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched the second stage of the intercity train that will connect Mexico City and the State of Mexico, the construction of which the government says has generated 17,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico will shift toward selling more sustainable bonds overseas, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told LatinFinance. The bonds finance environmental or social projects.

The Latin American nation will also seek to lower foreign debt to 10% of the total by 2030, from the current 15%, he said.

Almost the all of the Mexican Finance Ministry’s top team, including Yorio, are expected to stay in their positions in the incoming administration of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

