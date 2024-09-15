Peru’s Economy Returns to a High Growth Rate in July

Workers at the central market in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Peru's economic growth beat analysts' expectations in April by a wide margin, cementing the country's path to recovery from recession after a contraction in March.

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy grew significantly in July, resuming a recovery that had suddenly stalled a month earlier.

The economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, rose 4.47% from a year earlier, the national statistics agency said on Sunday. The result was above the median forecast of 3.5% growth in a Bloomberg survey of eight economists.

The reading signals that the economy may be back on track to meet the government’s target of 3.2% growth in 2024. Peru’s economy is bouncing back from a rare recession in 2023 triggered by bad weather and political instability.

Peru’s central bank had forecast on Friday that the economy would grow 4% in July. The bank is scheduled to publish revised economic forecasts next week. Last week, it cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 basis points to 5.25%, the lowest among Latin America’s major economies.

