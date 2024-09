(Bloomberg) -- Super Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath cut a swath of destruction across north Vietnam estimated at 40 trillion dong ($1.6 billion), threatening to lower the country’s economic growth for the year.

The losses could trim 0.15 percentage points off 2024’s economic growth, according to state media, citing an estimate by the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The government previously targeted this year’s expansion at as much as 7%.

