Dollar Slides Near Lowest Since January on Large Fed Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar tumbled to near its weakest level since January as traders increasingly leaned toward a half percentage point rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week.

Bloomberg’s US currency gauge dropped 0.3% on Monday to approach the August low, a breach of which will take it to the weakest level since January. The dollar’s decline boosted major currencies like the yen, which rose to the highest level since July 2023.

After weeks of debate over whether the Fed will kick off its policy easing with a cut of 25 or 50 basis points, traders are favoring the latter option. Futures linked to the Fed’s decision this week are pricing around a 58% chance of a half point cut, compared with a coin toss late last Friday.

“We see a new and imminent Fed easing cycle as a major headwind for the dollar,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. “The dollar will embark on a cyclical decline as the Fed eases and takes the fund rate toward neutral, if not below, next year.”

The greenback has weakened against most major currencies over the past month, with once beaten-up peers like the yen and Swiss franc among the biggest winners against the dollar. Japan’s currency extended gains again on Monday, advancing past the closely watched 140 per dollar level as investors bet on narrowing interest rate differentials between the two nations.

With Fed members in a blackout period before the Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, traders have a few data points to rely on including August retail sales on Tuesday to gauge the Fed’s thinking.

A technical indicator is signaling support for the dollar as momentum turns bearish.

“While the Fed’s easing cycle is at risk of being front-loaded, we think the market is overpricing this risk and the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points this week, which would give the dollar a bounce,” said David Forrester, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Singapore.

Still the market is overwhelmingly in the camp of a weaker US currency. The euro, yen, Canadian and Australian dollars are all forecast to strengthen against the greenback by this time next year, Bloomberg surveys of analysts show.

“An unexpectedly dovish Fed could weaken the dollar,” Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY wrote in a note. It could “alter inflation projections for nations, such as Britain that import dollar-priced commodities and prompt Norges Bank to support the oil-linked crown,” he wrote.

