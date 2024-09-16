Houston Suburb Grapples With Massive Fire That Forces Evacuation

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters were working to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out in the Houston suburb of La Porte on Monday and forced residents to evacuate.

“At 9:55 this morning, the city of La Porte’s fire department was dispatched to a fire in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway and there was an evacuation that was ordered between Spencer Highway and Fairmont Parkway,” a spokesperson for the city said in an interview.

People were told to avoid that area and follow law enforcement direction, the spokesperson said. No injuries have been reported so far and it was not clear which facility or pipeline was affected.

