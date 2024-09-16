Oil Tanker Struck by Houthis Towed Away After Four Weeks at Sea

(Bloomberg) -- An oil tanker in the Red Sea that was struck by Houthi militants was towed to a safe area after almost four weeks.

The Greek-flagged ship Sounion, laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude, was towed without any oil spill, the European Union naval force in the region said Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The task force will continue to monitor the situation as private stakeholders complete the salvage operation.

The tanker was attacked on Aug. 21 while sailing through the Red Sea. While the crew was evacuated a day later, the ship caught fire and burned for days, raising concerns over an oil leak.

